Elegance By the Sea

Romantic. The very word derives from Roma, Italy’s capital of ‘La Dolce Vita’ and the inspiration for the latest Ferrari softtop model, the Roma Spider. And romance is certainly in the air today.

Few cars have the charisma of the Roma Spider, and few road trips offer the romantic allure of the Natural Regional Park of San Bartolo on the Adriatic coast near Pesaro, and then on up to the picturesque little town of Gradara. Our pilota is Dino Beganovic, a bright young talent in the Ferrari Driver Academy. Born in Sweden in 2004, he has already made a big impression by, for instance, winning the Formula Regional European Championship in 2022.