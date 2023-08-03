Electric Dreams

And when it comes to electrification, Ferrari is staying true to its racing heritage - focusing on weight saving, performance and a unique driving experience, thanks to a process that will see handcrafted battery modules integrated into the chassis of cars on the production lines in Maranello.

Ferrari is also famous for the pulsating sound of its engines. Electric powertrains are largely silent and smooth in operation, which suits most automotive applications. But super sports cars are predicated on greater emotion and a satisfying – and organic soundtrack – is vital.

This has been the lifeblood of Ferrari since the very first car rolled through the factory gates in 1947. So, Ferrari’s engineers are currently working on ‘sound signatures’ for its electric vehicles that will stir emotions and rival that famously produced by its combustion engines. Pretence is not part of the Ferrari modus operandi. At Maranello, they like to keep things real.