Giancarlo Baghetti’s victory in the 1961 French GP in Reims was so improbable it would make a good movie. Having won non-championship races in a Ferrari sponsored by FISA (that covered the cost of a fourth Ferrari car to offer a seat to young brilliant drivers) in Syracuse and Naples, where he competed against the likes of Stirling Moss, Jim Clark and Graham Hill, Baghetti arrived at Reims for his first world championship event.

He qualified his Ferrari 156 ‘sharknose’ in 12th place, and watched no doubt aghast as the three works Ferraris succumbed to mechanical problems. He kept his cool, though, and on the last lap overtook Dan Gurney to win by a margin of just 0.1 seconds. Baghetti had won his debut F1 race in a Ferrari, and remains the only driver to win his first three F1 races. A remarkable feat, matched only by the fact that he would never win again in anything.

Mario Andretti would enjoy greater longevity. Along with Phil Hill, he’s one of only two American drivers to win the F1 world championship, something he achieved driving for Lotus in 1978. He also managed to score a pole position in his debut F1 race, the US Grand Prix at Watkins Glen in 1968. He was more focused on IndyCars back then, but the popular Italian-American would soon find himself racing for Ferrari in sports cars, and took a win in a 512 S at Sebring in 1970. He joined Scuderia Ferrari the following year, and promptly won the season-opener at Kyalami in South Africa. “If everything seems under control, you’re just not going fast enough,” Andretti famously noted.