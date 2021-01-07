Does Rosso Ferrari exist?

Most famous and most popular is Rosso Corsa, often seen as the identifying colour of a Ferrari. It has even been fired into space, in a specially constructed capsule aboard the European Space Agency’s 2003 Mars Express Mission to the Red Planet (after undergoing a series of rigorous mechanical and thermal tests to ensure it would withstand the extreme conditions encountered, of course).

Rosso Corsa is a pastel red, defined and lively, while closely related but a lighter shade is Rosso Scuderia, an historic colour used by our Formula 1 team. Equally entrenched in our past is Rosso Dino, the launch colour of the Dino 206 GT and one which hints toward the orange side of red.

Contemporary developments offer the client an expanded choice, and have often been launched in collaboration with a new Ferrari model. Rosso California and Rosso Portofino, for instance, are complex metallics, and belong to this new generation of colours.

Progress allows our historical shades to develop, too. Rosso Corsa Met, launched with the 488 GTB in 2015, represents an alternative to Rosso Corsa, with a delicate metallic tint becoming perceptible with lighting. Created to celebrate Ferrari’s 70th birthday in 2017, Rosso 70 Anni was first seen on the 812 Superfast, and showcases a pastel colour with strong depth to link indelibly to our past.