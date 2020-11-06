A DINO ODYSSEY

After the ceremony, Scuderia Ferrari sporting director Eugenio Dragoni notices the general astonishment amongst the other teams. “Does anyone want to do an engine check then?” he challenges. “Because if not, I’ll have to do it myself.” A check reveals 86x57mm or 331.10 per cylinder, total displacement 1,986.60. The figures add up.

It proved to be a pivotal moment in the racing history of the Dino 206 S. From 1966 to 1968 the Dino was recognised as a competitive car, resilient, with a dependable, powerful engine. And it was beautiful.