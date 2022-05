Deborah Mayer is always looking for the next challenge. A successful businesswoman who collects both art and Ferrari road cars, Mayer is the driving force behind team Kessel and efforts to field an all-woman 488 GTE team at the upcoming European Le Mans Series (ELMS). She has set her sights on a very big prize, indeed: getting her team- the first of its kind - to participate in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.