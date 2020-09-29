Speed Hunters

The author of the modern incarnation of Diabolik, the Italian comic series loved the world over, has drawn an exclusive graphic story for The Official Ferrari Magazine. It features two mysterious hunters of physical phenomena who come to a medieval Italian city in an F8 Spider to reveal a century-long mystery. But it’s the power of their Ferrari itself that proves to be its key.

Making its appearance in issue 47 of the Ferrari magazine, the strip has been animated with the voices of two actors for the site.