Restoring Perfection

Classic Ferrari cars are a fundamental feature of the marque's identity, and they occupy, quite literally, a very special place right at the very heart of Maranello. The specialist Ferrari Classiche division is situated on historic ground within the original Ferrari factory itself. Inaugurated in July 2006, its skilled artisans are charged with repairing and restoring out-of-production Prancing Horse models, preparing them for the highly-demanding certification programme that was also introduced that same year.

The certification process testifies that a car and its components meet the original specifications as when it originally left the factory, and culminates with the owner receiving a ‘Certificate of Authenticity’, commonly known as the Red Book. Recently, a ‘passport’ system has been introduced, whereby the restored car is then inspected on a regular basis at an authorised Classiche Centre, to confirm that it continues to comply with the original certification, thus preserving the integrity of both the car and of the certification process itself.