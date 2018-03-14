Tailor Made: a perfectly personal touch

The colour scheme echoes Eric Clapton’s famous Ferrari 250 SWB – grey with burgundy stripes – but it has a distinctly modern twist. The paint may be a classic historic colour (Grigio Scuro) but the subtle ‘Dreamlines’ picked out in Glossy Bordeaux Tintoretto, many of them on carbon parts, is very contemporary.

“In the sun, the colour scheme looks great,” says Chris. “It’s the Tailor Made detailing that I really like, such as the Matte Black wheels with grey highlights, the painted surfaces inside to match the exterior, and the Bordeaux Dreamlines on the steering wheel and gearshift paddles.”

For the cabin, Chris has chosen vintage-style Connolly Bordeaux Luxan leather upholstery, which has a soft, luxurious feel, and is beautifully offset by grey ‘suiting’ fabric inserts. “I saw a Veuve Clicquot Ferrari FF with a linen interior and that really enticed me,” says Chris. “When I went to the Tailor Made facility at Maranello, they showed me all sorts of fabrics, from Prince of Wales checks to Tartan, even denim, but when I saw this plain grey fabric, I knew it would suit this car.”

Among dozens of special touches are ‘Tailor Made’ lettering embossed between the rear seats and ‘Tailor Made’ plates on the door sill covers. Chris’s eyes light up as he recalls how Ferrari took things one stage further on his first ever Tailor Made car, an F12tdf. “That was delivered with its sill plates personally signed by both of Ferrari’s F1 drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen. That was a complete surprise – and a really welcome one.”