Celebrating 10 years of Ferrari One-Off projects

In the early days of Ferrari, custom coachbuilding was the norm. Clients would liaise with the factory about a chassis and engine, then choose an Italian styling house to create the bodywork. All the leading carrozzeria wanted to design bodies for Ferrari’s exceptional rolling chassis, and a huge array of early Ferrari one-offs now fascinate collectors. It was to revive the spirit of these coachbuilt cars that Ferrari created the Portfolio Coachbuilding Programme in 2008 Initially, the idea was to allow clients to work with top Italian design houses to create one-off redesigns of Ferrari sports cars in association with the factory specialists.

Soon the focus shifted towards creating entirely new designs, and since the creation of Ferrari’s in-house Design Centre in 2010 most projects have been handled internally by Flavio Manzoni’s team. The first Ferrari one-off created under the new scheme was the 2008 SP1. Many more have followed in the decade that ensued. It therefore seemed a fitting time for us to take a look through some of the amazing creations built by Ferrari.