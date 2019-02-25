Excitement in the Gulf

Lots of fun and thrills were to be had at the Dubai Autodrome, where the participants had a chance to let rip, and at the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest amusement park inspired by the exciting world of the Italian brand. At the end of this breathtaking drive, 12 cars formed the UAE flag, offering an original salute to a country where the Cavallino Rampante is now very much at home. However, the excitement continued to the last night, when all participants were invited into the desert to enjoy a dinner expertly prepared by a Michelin-starred chef under the night sky.

The United Arab Emirates offered a perfect and varied terrain for the third edition of the Cavalcade International, an event that provides a unique opportunity to experience the pleasure of driving a Ferrari along routes carefully designed to brings out its qualities. A travelling show in which these exclusive models are the undisputed stars.