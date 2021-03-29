Carving the future

Words - Giosuè Boetto Cohen

Long before computer-aided design and 3D printing, full-scale prototypes of new Ferrari models were assembled by artisans using wood, steel sheets, and lots of patience. It was a work of precision... and love





In the 1950s and ‘60s, all prototypes began life on paper. It made no difference whether they were one-offs or production models. The first sketches – from the scale drawings that were usually 1:10, all the way up to life-size views – all started out on a blank sheet of pale pink paper that looked and felt like the stuff butchers used to wrap steaks in.

This was how the designers got to the blueprint stage, the 1:1 ‘piano di forma’ scale design of the bodywork that was the cornerstone of the project and provided a two-dimensional idea of the car.