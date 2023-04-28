California Dreaming

Scaglietti constructed the special bodies, and 106 were duly built. They came in long- and later short-wheelbase guises and, being a Ferrari, it’s no surprise that some raced. One came fifth at Le Mans in 1959.

The 250 GT California was sold alongside the less sporty 250 GT Cabriolet and was the preferred choice for those who wanted more performance and, it’s generally agreed, more style. All were made in left-hand drive form, appropriate as the car was aimed squarely at America.

It wasn’t just successful on the West Coast. American East Coasters liked it too, and one particularly delectable short wheelbase example – built for the 1962 New York Auto Show – was recently sold at an auction in the US for just over $18 million.

California production ceased in 1963 and it wouldn’t be long before another Ferrari would wear the Golden State’s name: at the 1966 Geneva Show, Ferrari presented its new 365 California. This was a high performance droptop – although more cabriolet than spider – and it reached new heights of luxury for an open Ferrari. Long, sleek and elegant, it used a 4.4-litre version of the venerable Colombo-designed V12 (soon after to be used in the iconic 365 GTB/4 Daytona), and its streamlined style bore similarity to the iconic 500 Superfast gran turismo coupé. It remains one of the rarest of Ferraris; only 14 were built.