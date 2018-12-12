Buy a piece of history from the Ferrari Store

In 2003, the 845-horsepower 3.0-litre V10 in the Ferrari F2003 GA was unstoppable. This incredible engine could rev to 18,300rpm and powered Michael Schumacher to six race victories and the Formula One world title in one of the most competitive seasons in years. It earned the Scuderia a fifth consecutive Constructors’ title and made Michael the most successful F1 driver ever. Engine, car and driver had beaten Juan Manuel Fangio’s seemingly unbeatable record of five world titles. And now you can own this amazing engine – via the Ferrari Store.



Part of the Collectibles section in the online Ferrari shop, the mighty motor, made from 100 percent steel, comes compete with a signed certificate of authenticity. It is fixed on a beautiful plinth. The intricate mechanics are exposed so everyone can enjoy its mechanical elegance. It once produced 282 horsepower per litre. Now it could be in your living room.



If you don’t have the space, you could buy a smaller piece of race-bred memorabilia: a crankshaft from an F2001 V10 or, more compact still, one from an F2007 V8 – the year in which Kimi Raikkonen was F1 World Champion for Scuderia Ferrari. There’s a piston and conrod from an F2001, or simply a piston from an F2002. These are authentic collectibles: the pistons show signs of usage that render each piece unique. Bodywork parts also make fine pieces of wall art.