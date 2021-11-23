Only four examples were ever built, yet the 340 Mexico played a crucial role in both Ferrari’s commitment to endurance racing and the Prancing Horse’s success at what many consider to be the most dangerous road race ever run.

Conceived by the Mexican government as a global advert for the newly completed Pan American Highway, the Carrera Panamericana was a five-day event that covered the complete length of the new road, running over 3,500 kilometres across nine stages.