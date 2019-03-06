Britain’s oldest Ferrari is a star in London

As we speak, someone from the crowd shouts over: “Beautiful car, mate!” Peter smiles, walks on over and tells them a little of the car’s history. He explains that, with fewer than 40 built, it’s not only one of the earliest Ferraris, it’s also one of the rarest. They walk away beaming. “She gets that sort of reaction wherever I go in her. That’s why I’ll never leave her laid up in the garage for long. She’s 70 years old, but shows no signs of wanting to retire just yet. Besides, I have no right to keep her hidden away – she’s a very special car and I’m merely her custodian, looking after her until the next stage in her life.”

It is almost time to depart. The show is about to close, and we have spoken for hours. And still, Peter is showing me details, pointing out little features Harry the videographer absolutely must capture. I didn’t dream I’d be able to get so close and hands-on with such an amazing piece of Ferrari history; neither can the crowds Peter is thrilling with every run. “I could just have come for the opening day here in London, and left her on a stand for the rest of the event,” he tells us. “Not a chance: I’m here every day, and plan to do as many runs as I can.” The Ferrari story started with this 166 Inter and, seven decades on, its current owner is making sure as many enthusiasts as possible get to enjoy it.