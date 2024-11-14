But the youngster was on his way and started racing motorbikes in 1950 at local level, before turning pro in 1952. He made his Motorcycle World Championship debut aboard a Norton, before switching to the Italian MV Agusta marque, a pairing that would become one of the most successful of all time, as Surtees took seven world titles, three in the 350cc class in 1958, 1959, and 1960, and four more in the sport’s top 500cc category in 1956 and three years on the trot from 1958 to 1960.

The story has it that it was fellow Englishman Mike Hawthorn who first suggested a switch to four wheels. The Ferrari racer had just won the 1958 Formula One World Championship and, finding himself sharing a table with Surtees at a Sportsman of the Year function in London’s Park Lane, the mischievous Yorkshireman apparently quipped, “Hey John, try a car sometime. They stand up easier!”

A year later Surtees was approached by Lotus boss Colin Chapman, who provided him with a Formula One car for events that didn’t clash with the up-and-coming racer’s two-wheel commitments. Surtees soon proved his worth, finishing second in the British Grand Prix. His time with MV Agusta meant he’d learnt some Italian as the team mechanics spoke no English and he was aware that the same applied to the folk at Maranello and its founder, Enzo Ferrari. Surtees knew Ferrari was an extremely demanding character who asked a lot of his engineers and drivers, someone who didn’t hide a burning desire to win at all costs. For that reason, when the first approach came from Maranello the polymath young Englishman said a polite “no thanks”. He simply did not yet feel ready to head off to “the red planet”.