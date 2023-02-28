The collection, put together once more under the guide of Ferrari’s Creative Director Rocco Iannone, reflects the aforementioned idea of the pleasure of possibility.

As he explains: “Beauty is the pleasure that derives from speed, captured in its initial burst, in its full symbolic and design potential. It is the movement that stems from an idea, the aesthetic that captures the uniqueness of the transient, the sign of what is about to take place”.

That sentiment is certainly present in the show, as artistic graffiti appears on silk digital prints and jacquard weavings as processes never fully completed, using mixtures of colours in progress, before the colour reaches its full strength.

And the automotive excellence of Ferrari dictates the entirety of the collection with denims for example treated with spray painting techniques echoing those used during car assembly and the ‘Made in Italy’ craftsmanship ethos is ever present in the quality of manufacturing and materials.