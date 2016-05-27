Baku to the future

From the tower, built as part of the Old Town wall in the 12th century when the sea lapped its base, the track turns into a narrow uphill stretch ‘that will reward pinpoint accuracy and courage,’ as Tilke said.

He’s not kidding. The corners look magnificently tight, but there will be plenty of opportunities for overtaking. An elevation change adds to the fun, before the circling of the UNESCO-listed Old Town walls is complete.

The Four Seasons Hotel has prime position on the track as the cars tear round the last bend, preparing for the 2.2km straight stretch along Neftchilar Avenue – a chance for the drivers to deploy the DRS and hit top speed right to the end of the circuit.

Did we mention that the circuit is anticlockwise? One of just a handful on the current grand prix calendar (including, most famously, Interlagos), Baku will put a considerable strain on drivers’ mental and physical toughness, not to mention the car’s transmissions.