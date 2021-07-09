A glimpse inside the Milan showroom reveals Iannone at work, sketches of items for the new Ferrari fashion line, and prototype garments on mannequins
The show to unveil Ferrari's first luxury fashion collection took place on the actual production line inside the Prancing Horse's Maranello factory in Italy
Nicola Boari, Ferrari Chief Brand Diversification Officer (left) together with Rocco Iannone, the marque’s new Brand Diversification Creative Director, in the Milan showroom, looking over sketches of items designed for the Ferrari fashion collection