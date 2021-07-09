Keeping in mind strategy and creative possibilities, what was the real challenge for Iannone? ‘I think the key is not losing sight of the founding values of Ferrari whilst at the same time applying a contemporary interpretation to those values. The brand’s visuals have always evolved alongside the historical context. I see myself as the interpreter of this phenomenon: I have updated the visual codes and rites of this universe so as to render them comprehensible – and appealing – even to a younger public. Let’s not forget that young people are the main fashion consumers.’



The programme is clear, but it will not necessarily be easy to execute. In fact, this collection is not the Prancing Horse’s first foray into fashion. ‘I think that previously the right person to interpret the brand – the way we interpret it in the cars – was missing,’ reflects Boari. ‘Nobody buys a Ferrari just to go from point A to point B, and not even to drive fast. Once experienced, however, you remain committed, you appreciate its uniqueness. 'The same is true for clothes: who needs another collection? For this reason, we are aiming to be not just a fashion brand, but to create a new channel through which to communicate our values. I’d say we are talking about lifestyle,’ he says. ‘Of a style of life, literally.’