Back to Greatness: Arturo Merzario

Arturo Merzario, hailing from Como in northern Italy, had been enjoying a commanding lead at Le Mans in the 312 PB along with Brazilian teammate Carlos Pace, and they would have dominated the race if, with night just beginning to fall, the cockpit hadn’t suddenly flooded. And it wasn’t five centimetres of water that was coming into the cockpit, but petrol.

Panic, understandably, ensued: “My race suit was dripping wet, and I was terrified that a fire could break out,” remembers Merzario today. “I drove at walking pace from the Mulsanne Straight to the pits, without braking, in case any sparks flew up. The right-hand tank had broken. The mechanics performed their usual miracles, making a long repair seem like a short one. We set off again, around 15 laps behind, which by the end of the race we more than halved. We would have easily won…”, he sighs, disappointment still evident.

Merzario has the physique of a jockey and wears a cowboy hat. He recalls every detail clearly and with great passion, but also with regret – that was his best result in four editions of the French 24 Hours race. Yet he doesn’t even have a trophy to remember it by: “As soon as I crossed the line, I got changed and a waiting car took me straight to Orly airport …”