ARISTOCRATIC ELEGANCE

Flawless elegance, expressed through an almost minimalist purity, and possessing an extraordinary formal balance. The 250 GT coachbuilt by Boano in 1956 was a bold declaration of intent by Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, presaging what would become an almost symbiotic relationship between the designer and Enzo Ferrari, the technical excellence of whose cars would come to be expressed through an essential design style.

This creative relationship was forged back in 1951 during a, by now legendary, meeting at a trattoria in the modest little town of Tortona. There the two men laid the foundations of an alliance that was destined to go down in automotive history. The 250 GT Boano was the product of a perfect combination, the sleek forms which evoked a Grand Tourer intended for a sophisticated clientèle, and the technical characteristics and performance of a racing car.