An intense year

With a new ‘cinematographic’ format and artistic cover, the Yearbook revisits Ferrari’s defining moments of 2024
The launch of the F80 supercar, the inauguration of the revolutionary e-building in Maranello, victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second year running, the F1 Constructors’ title going down to the final race... all of it is celebrated in the new 2024 Yearbook.
 
Featuring a cover by renowned graphic designer David Pearson and a spectacular new square format measuring 29 cm all round, the latest Yearbook invites readers to a ‘cinematographic’ experience as they pore over extraordinary imagery and relive the incredible stories behind an eventful 2024.
 
In the Sports Cars section, Alex Howe’s beautiful photography showcases the design of the state-of-the-art F80, even spilling beyond the book’s pages thanks to a show-stopping gatefold. No less extraordinary are images of a 250 GTO treated to a painstaking restoration by Ferrari Classiche and which subsequently won its class at Pebble Beach.

Click the video to see the Yearbook hot off the press

The generous dimensions of the Yearbook give the bold designs of the Fashion collection space to be savoured as they deserve. They also provide readers a ringside seat at three crucial events that defined Ferrari’s year: the inauguration of the e-building that heralds a new era of flexible and sustainable production; One Ferrari at the Miami Grand Prix, which saw the launch of the 12Cilindri, the presentation of the capsule collection and the arrival of a Cavalcade; and finally Family Day, where 30,000 people, employees and family happily toured the Maranello facilities.

Photography illustrating numerous client events proves equally engaging, from various Cavalcades to the Mille Miglia and Targa Florio Tributes and the celebrations around Ferrari’s 70th anniversary in the US and 30th in the Middle East.

The Yearbook brings Ferrari’s key moments of 2024 to vivid life

Motorsport rounds out this highly compelling package. An emotional and unrelenting F1 season is brought vividly to life with stunning imagery and Team Manager Fred Vasseur’s exclusive insights. Meanwhile, Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti, reveals the secrets behind the 499P’s second Le Mans win running, as well as its first win in the Hypercar category at the 6 Hours of Austin.

It’s a fitting conclusion to another year at the top, in anticipation of a 2025 sure to be charged with even more emotion.

15 gennaio, 2025