Since its first publication in 1949, the Ferrari Yearbook has been eagerly anticipated by customers, enthusiasts and fans alike for its engaging round-up of Ferrari's defining moments over the previous 12 months. It is also renowned for its often-daring front covers.

Now the 2024 Yearbook is following in this proud tradition thanks to a dramatic typographic front cover created by British designer David Pearson.

Pearson describes his work as ‘print-based design that uses typography in expressive ways’. He has designed eye-catching book covers for world famous works of literature and collaborated with luxury fashion brands. In 2015 he was even appointed Royal Designer for Industry, the highest accolade for designers in the UK.

This was Pearson's first commission for the Prancing Horse, but his fascination with the brand dates back to childhood.

‘I used to have a Ferrari F40 poster on my wall as a teenager, so it was a real honour to get this commission as well as a great challenge for me personally as a designer,’ Pearson enthuses.