Along the streets of Hanoi

Although the war with the United States ended 45 years ago, stores are still full of Zippos, the iconic lighters favoured by American troops. Departing Vietnamese soldiers used to leave embroidered handkerchiefs bearing words of love for their girlfriends. The Tam My store in Hang Gai street was famous for them. It now sells sheets and table cloths. The jewel of the Vietnamese capital – the Old Quarter, which the French used to call the Cité Indigène – is a maze of thirty-six streets where artisans ply trades as varied as tombstone carving, tatami making, and silversmithing. The Sofitel Legend Metropole is the most sophisticated of Hanoi’s hotels, where Graham Greene wrote ‘The Quiet American’. Its early 19th century atmosphere evokes the colonial era. But to sip the best coffee visit Giang Café for its ‘egg coffee’ made from egg yolks, sugar, condensed milk and robusta coffee.

Alongside modern skyscrapers ‘old’ Hanoi resists, continuing traditions such as snake wine - whole snakes infused in rice wine or grain alcohol, and considered a natural aphrodisiac. For elegant architecture, see the Temple of Literature, built in the year 1070 as a university dedicated to Confucius, where the names of its best students can still be seen engraved on its stone walls.