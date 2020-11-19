A Ferrari Roma for Save the Children

On November 19, Save the Children announced at a virtual gala that the auction of a brand new Ferrari Roma, donated to the international children’s charity by the Prancing Horse, raised $750,000.
As readers of The official Ferrari Magazine will remember, the success of this initiative has much to do with the generosity of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. In August the Maroon 5 frontman and his wife offered their Los Angeles home as the setting for a video presentation of this Save the Children fund-raising campaign and of the new Ferrari Roma. Levine even sang a few songs, to the thrill of guests from around the world participating in the exclusively online event. In October, the campaign concluded with the auction of the latest Maranello grand tourer by international auction powerhouse RMSotheby's.
Ferrari chose to partner with Save the Children - which this year celebrates its 100th birthday - for the charity’s work across America offering free learning resources and support for parents and caregivers. With significant uncertainty around child care and school openings nationwide, wide-scale learning loss could be among the biggest impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on children across the United States. Since March, Save the Children has reached more than 700,000 children and their families in 200 rural communities.
“This has been a time when supporting children, and looking to the future, have been focal points for many of us,” Matteo Torre, President, Ferrari North America, said during the virtual Gala. “Investing in that future through this contribution to Save the Children is timely and fitting, offering one of the first Ferrari Roma to arrive in the North American market.”
“Behati and I are honoured to have this opportunity to support Save the Children, and to have contributed awareness to help drive this winning result with Ferrari,” said Adam Levine. “Providing kids with the education they deserve is the path to personal growth and opportunity, and advancing that cause is meaningful to both Behati and myself.”