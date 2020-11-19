A Ferrari Roma for Save the Children

On November 19, Save the Children announced at a virtual gala that the auction of a brand new Ferrari Roma, donated to the international children’s charity by the Prancing Horse, raised $750,000.

As readers of The official Ferrari Magazine will remember, the success of this initiative has much to do with the generosity of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. In August the Maroon 5 frontman and his wife offered their Los Angeles home as the setting for a video presentation of this Save the Children fund-raising campaign and of the new Ferrari Roma. Levine even sang a few songs, to the thrill of guests from around the world participating in the exclusively online event. In October, the campaign concluded with the auction of the latest Maranello grand tourer by international auction powerhouse RMSotheby's.