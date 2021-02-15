A worthy cause

This week, following the anniversary of the birth of Enzo Ferrari, a special collection of historical books donated by his family will go on sale for charity. All the funds raised will benefit medical research in a cause particularly close to the heart of the Ferrari family.

Collectible volumes and limited edition publications on the history of the Prancing Horse will be available for purchase at the Ferrari Store of the Museo Enzo Ferrari (MEF) in Modena, Italy. Collectors from all over the world may also book their acquisitions on Museum Enzo Ferrari.

The entire proceeds will be donated to the ‘Centro Dino Ferrari’ Association. Founded in 1984 by Eng. Enzo Ferrari in memory of his son, Dino, the Association supports and promotes research in the field of neuromuscular, neurodegenerative and cerebrovascular diseases at the Clinical Neurological Institute at the University of Milan, Italy.

Today’s charitable initiative for the Association was born from an idea by Eng. Piero Ferrari, Vice Chairman of Ferrari since 1988, who personally signed each copy. A special "ex libris" also certifies the origin of the publication and explains the beneficial cause that makes them even more valuable.