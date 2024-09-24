A World Apart

The Renaissance city of Udine’s extraordinary Piazza della Libertà played host to a car exhibition while the drivers paused for lunch, giving delighted locals the opportunity to walk amongst the living embodiments of Ferrari’s illustrious history, from the early years of road and racing innovation (including several 166 MM Ferraris and a rare inline-6 121 LM) through to the supercars that have set technological standards over the decades, including the GTO, F40, F50, and the Ferrari Enzo.

From there the procession filed out and roared down towards the sea through the towns of Palmanova and Aquileia, with a symphony of iconic V12 and V8 icons announcing their arrival long before they appeared on the horizon.

If day one’s adventures had given the cavalcade a taste of Italy’s historic architecture, day two and three provided an opportunity for the natural landscape to shine through. Beginning with a drive across the border into Slovenia and along the Isonzo river to the UNESCO heritage city of Idrija, the cavalcade continued on for the final day through the Karst region to Trieste, whose Opicina hill has played host to the Albo d'Oro automobilistico hill climb race since the beginning of the last century.

