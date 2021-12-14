The cover star of the Yearbook is the latest edition to the Icona series, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and as tradition dictates, there are two cover versions available for collectors: red and white.

The other launches of 2021 are also featured. The new hybrid V6 Ferrari 296 GTB is put through its paces across Italy’s Piedmont mountains, the 812 Competizione is let loose on North America’s Palmer Motorsports Park in Massachusetts, and the 812 Competizione A proves itself to be the apex predator of Targa tops.