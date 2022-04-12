It took just one race, the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship opener in the Bahrain desert, for the Ferrari F1-75 to show the world its intentions as a podium winning machine.

The single-seater’s name is as special as the performance, with the ‘75’ a direct reference to the anniversary of the 125 S, the first true Ferrari that left the Maranello gates on March 12th, 1947.