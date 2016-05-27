A very special Ferrari F12tdf

It was a packed week for Nicola D’Aniello, President of Ferrari Club Belgium. After a journey through Italy with his 599 GTO, as part of the Ferrari Tribute to Mille Miglia, D’Aniello stopped at Maranello. A dream come true awaited him there: a unique F12tdf, personalised through the Tailor Made programme to the point that it was practically one of a kind. TOFM had a brief chat with him at the event.

The Official Ferrari Magazine: Tell us about your passion for Ferrari.

Nicola D'Aniello: It’s something I picked up from my father, an Italian who emigrated to Belgium for work. There was definitely no shortage of scale model Ferrari vehicles at our house. Once I was able, I moved the collection to my garage: I bought my first Ferrari in 2008, a 430 Scuderia, followed by a 599 GTO in 2010 and in 2012 a 458 Speciale.