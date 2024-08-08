A Symphony of Twelve

The bulging Früh V12 ’art collection’ took in a GTC4Lusso, followed by a 599 GTB, an F12tdf, and a triptych of 812s, the Superfast, GTS, and Competizione A. “Yes, over the years, my passion for these beautiful works of art from Maranello has developed into a really nice collection,” he says. “I’ve been adding to it constantly, including some older cars alongside the current models,” he says.

Currently the collection totals no less than ten V12 models, ranging from a 330 GT 2+2 to a Purosangue. He is already eyeing the 12Cilindri. And its Spider sister. Despite the enormous choice, he adamantly refuses to pick out a favourite. “From the newer models like the 812 GTS or the F12tdf to classics like the 365 GTB4 ‘Daytona’, or my 1967 330 GT 2+2, they are all so much fun to drive,” insists Früh. But he does attempt to describe that famous V12 sound: “You know, it’s something overwhelming, an earthy, deep sound, that immediately puts a smile on your face.”