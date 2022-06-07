“I suppose it starts with a shared passion for cars, which he may love even more than I do,” Dave Sr. says with a laugh. “But honestly, to do the racing at the track together, with all the laughs during the day and at the dinners, it is so special.”

Dave Jr. also puts the emphasis squarely on a shared joy. “We have a lot of fun together, on and off the track,” he says. “There’s certainly some learning going on. Sometimes if we’re lapping at the same time, I’ll try and follow his line to see if he’s doing something different and better than me. But mostly, it’s about having fun.”