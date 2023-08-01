A New Lease of Life

And that also includes more recently produced models. It’s undeniable that modern Ferrari models will themselves become the classics of tomorrow, part of a dynamic process that sees collectors progressively embracing newer models such as, for instance, the Testarossa ‘monospecchio’ from the 1980s.

In fact, there is no minimum age barrier for cars to receive Ferrari Classiche’s rigorous, dedicated and meticulous attention. But they need to be at least twenty years old to receive the coveted Certificate of Authenticity. The department is very much open to modern classics such as the 550 Barchetta Pininfarina featured here, a beautiful car that has recently undergone important restorative work at Maranello.

Originality is the key. It is vital to not only keep cars in peak condition but also to the exact specification with which they left the factory. The Ferrari Classiche certification service ensures that cars are compliant with their original homologation and are in authentic condition. Why is that so important? Because each model was created with a particular design in order to perform in a certain way at the time it was conceived. Changing anything means that, in effect, it is no longer the same car.