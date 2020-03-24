A new design tradition

A gentleman driver’s car, a Formula 1 in black tie, the epitome of la dolce vita: many varied definitions abounded as, last December, the Ferrari Roma made its debut in the heart of the Eternal City. But to truly understand the spirit of this elegant Grand Tourer, we need to go back to the place where it was first conceived: the Centro Stile Ferrari in Maranello. Here is where we meet Ferrari Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni, who designed the Roma in collaboration with his creative team.

“We had been wanting to create very formally pure Ferrari tourers for some time. Elegant, refined cars with lines kept as sober as possible and influenced as little as possible by the technical requirements,” Manzoni explains.