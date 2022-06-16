Ferrari’s Capital Markets Day drew to a close today, as investors, media and financial analysts were presented with the strategic plan for 2022-2026, and the actions the company intend to take to embrace the opportunities ahead.

“Our brand fuels the dreams of millions,” said Ferrari Chairman, John Elkann. “It has been built up over 75 years of thrilling, memorable experiences, through success on the track and sheer driving pleasure on the road. It has created an inclusive, close-knit community that encompasses diverse people, countries and even industries. As long as we preserve its heritage and values, it will lay a solid foundation for our future strategic plans”.