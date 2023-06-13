Journey to Le Mans

To celebrate Le Mans’ centenary, Ferrari had its own very special tribute: some of Maranello’s greatest cars, driven by their owners, undertaking a five-day tour that culminated in watching the 499P Hypercar storm to victory in the famous 24-hour race. The Tribute Le Mans (TLM23) programme even included a Ferrari parade around the legendary La Sarthe circuit on the Saturday morning before the race.

Owners and their co-drivers from the around the world – including India, China, USA, Canada, New Zealand, Pakistan, Japan and Ukraine – gathered on the Wednesday leading up the race, at the elegant Alfred Sommier Hotel in Paris, 10 minutes’ walk from where the cars were parked in the historic Place Vendôme. Cars included Daytona SP3s, SF90 Spiders, SF90 Stradales, 296 GTBs, 812 Competizione Apertas and – the oldest car in the cavalcade – an F40 from France. It was a superb entry, showcasing some of Ferrari’s finest cars.