A perfect match: Ferrari and LuisaViaRoma

“Artistry and craftsmanship are the lifeblood of Florence,” he says. “This city gave birth to the Italian Renaissance and has made its mark on fashion history as the home of notable brands. LuisaViaRoma represents Italian excellence and with an international eye. It’s the story of a small family business that became a major player in the luxury industry as an expert curator. It’s an enterprise that has always been the epitome of innovation, and also technology and sustainability.”

On June 14 of this month, the store – founded by Frenchwoman Luisa Jaquin in 1920 – collaborated with British Vogue in hosting the ‘Runway Icons Show’, an historic, one-off fashion extravaganza featuring 50 international brands coming together on one catwalk, with artistic direction from editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

The open-air show, which took place in the Piazzale Michelangelo, with its panoramic vista of the medieval city below, featured brands, from established maisons to emerging designers, with each showing looks that reflect their heritage and evolving direction. Ferrari was among them, revealing the brand’s most emblematic fashion pieces in two eye-catching looks, which involved a selection of the most iconic pieces from the first fashion show presented in Maranello in June 2021 until the last one held in Milan in February 2023.