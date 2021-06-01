Pictured during a photoshoot outside the Gatto Verde restaurant near Maranello, this is a prototype of the Dino 206 GT. The final production model was presented at the Turin Motor Show in November 1967
The 365 GT4 BB used a 4.4-litre flat-12 (or ‘boxer’ engine) derived from Ferrari’s F1 car; its 186mph top speed made it the fastest road Ferrari to date
The lineage of the F8 Tributo stretches back six decades, past the V8-powered 308 GTB and V6-engined Dino 206 GT, to the first mid-engined Ferrari sports car and F1 car