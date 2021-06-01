Words – Gavin Green



In early 1961, Ferrari unveiled two new racing cars. It also unveiled its long-term future.

The 156 ‘Sharknose’ Formula 1 car would dominant that year’s world championship. The 246 SP sports racer would record a memorable win in that year’s Targa Florio in Sicily, the world’s toughest sports car race.

Far more significant, they both featured engines placed behind the driver and ahead of the rear wheels. This mid-engined layout would feature on every subsequent Formula 1 Ferrari. Perhaps even more significant and unexpected, nearly all Ferrari sports cars (as opposed to GTs) would subsequently use mid-engined layouts, just like the 246 SP.



It would be a monumental shift in engineering direction for Ferrari. A company famous for its beautiful and successful front-engined berlinettas would soon become synonymous with its equally eye-catching and successful mid-engined berlinetta sports cars.