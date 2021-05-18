Photographed in the courtyard at Maranello, the original bubble behind the driver and elongated tailfin are present on this first 246 SP
The twin-nostril ‘sharknose’ appeared on both the 246 SP and the 156 F1 for the 1961 motorsport seasons, a result of scale-model wind tunnel testing
Known as a ‘Dino’, the 65-degree, double-overhead cam engine was built in a number of different capacities over the years, having first run in 1956 in front-engined Ferraris. In the 246 SP it displaced 2417cc, the V6’s block recast for the rear-mounted transmission and drive
During testing at Monza, the rear bodywork of the 246 SP was removed. It was quicker in the corners than the original tailfin design, and led to the development of the innovative rear spoiler
Ricardo Rodríguez and reigning F1 champion Phil Hill finished second at the first 3 Hours of Daytona in 1962. It would become a 24-hour endurance event only in 1966