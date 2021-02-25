40 years of turbo: 126 CK

Ben Pulman

Forty years ago this month, Ferrari’s first turbocharged Formula 1 car made its competitive debut, starting a revolution that would transform the Prancing Horse’s racing machines and road vehicles

Ferrari wasn’t the first manufacturer to introduce a turbocharged engine to Formula 1, not least because the Scuderia wanted to make the most of its championship-winning naturally aspirated engine. Through the latter half of the 1970s, the team won three Drivers’ and four Constructors’ titles with its T series cars and their mighty flat-12s.

There was another reason for the delay though, as Ferrari was experimenting with two types of forced induction, both turbocharging and a new type of compressor, a ‘Comprex’ supercharger. Seeking a decisive competitive edge, the team built cars with each technology, with all of them featuring a new 120-degree 1.5-litre V6 that was shorter and narrower than the 12-cylinder engine.