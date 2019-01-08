The Serie Speciale just for North America

Richard Aucock
The 458 Speciale was not the first Ferrari to use this name. We remember the 348 Serie Speciale
The 2014 Ferrari 458 Speciale marked the first modern-day use of the Speciale name in exemplary style. Celebrated by critics, it was hailed as one of the finest driver’s cars of its generation – a thoroughbred Ferrari that immediately secured its place in history. The Speciale name had been used on two earlier design studies, the 1966 Ferrari 365 P Pininfarina Speciale and the incredible 1969 Ferrari Pininfarina 512 S Berlinetta Speciale. However, the 458 was not the first Speciale road car: a model built exclusively for North America got there first.