Constructors' and Drivers' Champion

The calendar for July was intense, with GPs in France, Austria and Germany. It was to be a very unlucky month for Schumacher: At Magny-Cours, he commanded the race for the first two thirds of the distance, before the V10 engine on his F1-2000 fell apart. There was worse in store for him in Austria and Germany. At the then A1 Ring, he was rear-ended at the outset by Ricardo Zonta of BAR, who sent him spinning uncontrollably into the path of Jarno Trulli's Jordan. In Germany, Benetton's Giancarlo Fisichella smashed right into Schumacher. The Ferrari driver's zero points in three races let Coulthard and Häkkinen narrow the gap, getting within just two points of him. The Scuderia team were kept afloat by Barrichello, who took his first Formula 1 victory at Hockenheim, having started in 18th place. He kept his tyres dry throughout the race, despite it raining for half of the almost 7 km of track.

Häkkinen won at the Hungaroring, beating Schumacher and overtaking him by two points in the rankings. The next race was at Spa-Francorchamps. The Finn, who had dominated in the qualifiers, commandeered it from the outset, on a still-drying track. At the 13th lap, Häkkinen went into a tailspin after his wheels hit a still-damp white stripe. Schumacher took advantage and dashed into first place. It was then that the McLaren driver mounted a furious comeback, bringing him neck and neck with his Ferrari rival with just eight laps until the finish.

Hakkinen attacked once, twice, yet Schumacher resisted, helped by his Ferrari's top speed. At the 40th lap the pair found themselves up against BAR's Zonta. Schumacher chose the quickest trajectory, right down the Kemmel straight, and attacked from the outside. But Häkkinen gave it his all, throwing himself onto the other side. All Zonta saw was a flash of red dart by on his left and a silver arrow shoot past on his right. Häkkinen executed the most beautiful overtaking of his career and swept over the finish line in first place, boosting himself in the rankings by six points.