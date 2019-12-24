Ferrari World Constructors’ Champion

Michael immediately started pushing himself out from the cockpit with his arms, but in so doing realised that his right leg wasn’t behaving as it should and fell back into the car. He had broken both tibia and fibula during the crash and – at least as far as the fight for the title was concerned – that’s where his season ended. The race was Coulthard’s, ahead of Irvine, who thus became Scuderia Ferrari’s leading driver. At that moment, Häkkinen dominated the championship with a 40-point lead on Schumacher and Irvine, both with 32.

The “field promotion” seemed to give Irvine a boost: also thanks to a lack of teamwork between the McLaren drivers, he won in Austria and Germany. Here, in contrast, the contribution of Finnish driver Mika Salo as Schumacher’s replacement proved essential. In Hungary, Häkkinen claimed another win, whereas an error by Irvine took him off the track eight laps from the end, so that he was forced to hand second place to the other McLaren, Coulthard’s. Nevertheless, Eddie drove with a two-point lead over Häkkinen. In the next three races, the Finnish and British driver picked up a measly 8 and 4 point, but it was enough for the McLaren driver to regain the top position in the rankings when there were only two races before the end.