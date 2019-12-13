1990: the Scuderia wins its 100th GP

The tyres were the main worry ahead of the French Grand Prix, the main concern being that two pit stops would be needed to complete the race. But one previously little-considerd team had an ace up its sleeve. Leyton House, formerly March, had a car that adhered so tightly to the regulations that drivers Ivan Capelli and Mauricio Gugelmin failed even to qualify in Mexico. The designer, 27 year old Adrian Newey, had just left the team, but before he went he introduced the CG901 an aerodynamic update that was best suited to the Le Castellet track.

While all the teams were seeking to finish with only one pit stop, Leyton House was preparing a coup: to finish the race without taking any pit stops at all. At the start Berger overtook Mansell while Senna was third ahead of Prost. The early part of the race was slow and it was the pit stops to change tyres that made the difference. Ferrari number one entered the pits on Lap 26 and set off again seven seconds later. Shortly after, Mansell also stopped while the McLarens remained on track beyond Lap 30. Senna overtook Berger who lost 12 seconds in the pits. But Senna himself lost 16 seconds during his own pit stop, creating an opportunity for the Scuderia. Things would have been looking good for Ferrari were it not now clear that the two Leyton House cars would try to go the whole way without stopping.