Monaco 1981: an unforgettable race

“Rien ne va plus, les jeux sont faits!” Red 27 came up at the Monaco roulette on 31 May, 1981: the Ferrari of Gilles Villeneuve, a car driven by a turbo engine. Never before had such a technical risk allowed the Monte Carlo bank to be broken. It wasn’t a technical risk because of the performance guaranteed by turbocharged engines, but because of the acceleration and driveability which were a bad match for the winding layout of the Monaco circuit. The Canadian driver and his Ferrari 126 CK were in fact to engage in a new chapter in Formula 1 history on this circuit: the first win at Monte Carlo with a turbo engine; the first Ferrari win with a turbo engine; the first win after a year and a half. In short, a spell was definitively broken, making Gilles and Ferrari key players once more.

Among Gilles’s wins in the course of his career, Monte Carlo is probably the least “spectacular” or memorable, but there’s a special flavour to it. Villeneuve’s renewed collaboration with Ferrari, for another two seasons, was announced just ahead of the weekend. Qualifying went very well for the Canadian driver, who immediately seemed to be in the zone, earning a position at the front of the starting grid alongside Piquet in pole position, for Brabham, separated by just 78 thousandths of a second.