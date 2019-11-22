1972: World Sportscar Champions

In 1972, the rules of the Marche Championship changed again, bringing to an end the age of 5-litre sports cars, usually built in at least 25 models. The new rules dictated that the races were to be reserved for the new 3-litre Group 6 cars. The 312 P lined up by Scuderia Ferrari was a distant relative of the 1969 312 P, substantially modified by the team of Mauro Forghieri. So much so that it was informally renamed 312 PB, due to its new 3-litre, 12-cylinder boxer configuration engine with 460 hp, fresh from Formula 1.

In the 1972 season, Scuderia Ferrari entered three cars, driven by fast and highly experienced drivers: Jacky Ickx, Mario Andretti, Brian Redman and Clay Regazzoni, later joined by Ronnie Peterson, Tim Schenken and Arturo Merzario. Even the rally champion Sandro Munari ran some of the races, as well as Helmut Marko and Carlos Pace.