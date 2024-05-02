The 12Cilindri’s 830 cv power output – with maximum revs rising to 9500 rpm – and sophisticated electronic controls seem to point to a watershed with respect to the Gran Turismo cars of the 1950s and ’60s from which it takes its inspiration, but the symphony produced by each of its 12 cylinders leaves no doubt. A car really can be high-tech while offering raw thrills at the same time. Sportiness, class and elegance encapsulate the three souls which come alive in the Ferrari 12Cilindri. Behind its simple and harmonious lines, the new car conceals innovative features such as active aerodynamics – with two distinct elements clearly influenced by aeronautical design – an 8-speed DCT gearbox, independent four-wheel steering and advanced electronics including systems such as aspirated torque shaping, ABS Evo and Side Slip Control 8.0.
The iconic engine has followed some of the modifications made on the Ferrari 812 Competizione that derive from the Prancing Horse’s experience in Formula 1, such as the sliding finger follower for a higher-performance valve lift profile. Titanium con rods and aluminium alloy pistons have been used to cut weight and therefore reduce inertia, all to the benefit of both rpm and sound. The intake system, featuring variable geometry inlet tracts and a re-engineered plenum, harmonises the high frequencies with the low tones emitted by the exhaust manifold, providing the occupants with a symphony that boasts the distinctive timbre of Maranello’s V12 engines. And now the driving experience can be elevated even further: the sound of the V12 engine can be enjoyed in open-top driving on the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, unveiled at the same exclusive venue in Miami.
That illustrious engine is not only a delight for the ears, though. The Ferrari 12Cilindri’s reverse-opening bonnet accentuates its form and proportions, harmonising impeccably with the car’s sleek and streamlined lines. The exterior design is functional, incorporating references to the aeronautical world through the distinctive shapes of delta wings, which are seamlessly integrated into an elegant stylistic language that draws inspiration from historical models while eschewing nostalgia and embracing a timeless sensuality. The 12Cilindri is all of this: the essence of tradition immersed in a new stylistic code, elegance and... “butterflies in the stomach at every shift!”, as Chief Product Development Officer Gianmaria Fulgenzi often reminds us.