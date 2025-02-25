Its name confirms the 12Cilindri Spider as the latest in a roll call that stretches back to Ferrari’s earliest days, an era that becomes more glamorous the further away we get from it. A sense of nostalgia is inevitable but in every other respect this is a thrillingly progressive car. It’s spectacular looking, its single-piece bonnet and front fenders (the so-called ‘cofango’) devoid of shut lines or unnecessary adornment while cleverly referencing the late-Sixties 365 GTB4. The headlights emerge like blades from an elongated band, a minimalist device that’s mirrored at the rear. Centro Stile has figured out how to channel Ferrari’s immense engineering and aerodynamics requirements, but the worlds of art, architecture and aeronautics are all references, too.

The Spider’s signature is its retractable hard top, which gives the 12Cilindri Spider a distinctive aesthetic. The ‘fins’ behind each seat offer a strong visual hook, and move upwards in unison to accommodate a roof mechanism that folds away in 14 seconds at speeds up to 45 km/h. A discreet aero device at the top of the fins smooths the airflow over the rear of the car when the roof is stowed, and reduces the amount of turbulence in the cockpit.