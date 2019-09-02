Inside the Legend

Opening its doors at the company's historic headquarters, offering exclusive visits for the whole month of its duration, Universo Ferrari (Ferrari Universe) represents the biggest gift that Ferrari could make to its clients, afficionados, and fans, being the first exhibition in Maranello dedicated to the world of the legendary brand. To make the whole event even more special, the exhibition will take place alongside the legendary Fiorano race track inside a huge structure especially set up for the event to house various features that make the House of Maranello so unique.

The starting point of the exhibition reflects the very thing from which everything else began, that is, the passion of the founder for racing. Consequently, taking centre stage in the opening exhibition hall is the SF90, the racing car currently competing in the Formula One championship for Scuderia Ferrari, the most successful F1 team in history which this year celebrates its 90th anniversary.